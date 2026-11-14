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Niagara Volleyball Swept by Sacred Heart in Metro Conference Match
By Via Niagara University Athletics,,12 days ago
Fairfield, Conn. — Niagara fell to Sacred Heart in straight sets 25-14, 25-14, 25-17 at the William H. Pitt Center in Metro Conference action Friday night. The Purple Eagles fell to 2-23, 1-16 Metro, while the Pioneers improved to 19-10, 12-5 Metro. Set 1: Sacred Heart 25, Niagara 14 Sacred Heart got out to an early 5-0 lead. Rottman’s kill finally got Niagara on the board, but Hagedorn answered to make it 6-1. Kattai gave the Purple Eagles a brief spark with consecutive kills, both set by Paisley Ka’ahanui, to cut the deficit to 7-3. Sacred Heart took five of…