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Meta Tests Prediction Market App as Kalshi and Polymarket Face State Lawsuits
By Abdelaziz Fathi,13 days ago
Meta Platforms is testing a prediction market application called Takes with employees, entering a fast-growing market dominated by Kalshi and Polymarket while avoiding the real-money contracts at the center of escalating US gambling litigation. The application allows employees to predict outcomes using virtual points called “cred,” short for credibility, according...