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Broadway Improves to 11-0, Turner Ashby Explodes for 55 in First-Round Wins
By Frank Wilt,13 days ago
HARRISONBURG VA: (Rocktown Now) – The Broadway Gobblers held off the Wilson Memorial Hornets 33 to 13 in Region 3C quarterfinals in Broadway on Friday night. The Hornets scored first on a Maddox Woods 28-yard field goal before the Gobblers got a 56-yard touchdown run by Brendan Glovier and a 55-yard touchdown pass from Glovier to Kaden Rhodes to take a 13 to 3 lead. Wilson would pull within 7 when they blocked a punt in the end zone to make the score 20 to 13 in the second half, but the Hornets would get no closer. Glovier finished with two rushing touchdowns and one passing touchdown, while Jay Suters added two rushing touchdowns on the night. Broadway stays unbeaten at 11-0 on the season and will host the Region 3C semifinals next Friday.
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