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The Goffs Foal Shortlist That Even The Dogs In The Street Are Barking About
By Brian Sheerin,13 days ago
The Goffs November Foal Sale rarely lacks for talking points, but this year's catalogue has more than its fair share of potential standouts. From the first-crop foals by City Of Troy, Auguste Rodin and Look De Vega to standout performers like Wootton Bassett and No Nay Never, there is no shortage of pedigrees that command a second look.