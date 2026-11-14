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Around the Table: Judging Zuffa Boxing’s first year
By Scott Christ,13 days ago
You ever watch the show “Justified”? Without getting into spoilers, the series occasionally portrays instances of criminal forces from The Big City coming down to the Kentucky hill country with their eye on sort of, like, modernizing the drug empires of the region and whatnot. They have their money, their appearances, their belief that these hicks and rubes will be convinced to fall in line and they will take over the region, gloss it up and either chase off the rabble or bend the rabble to its will.