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West Baltimore Clinic Opens to Serve 4,300 Patients a Year at Edmondson Village
By Jamal Robinson,13 days ago
Ascension St. Agnes cut the ribbon on a new primary care practice at the Edmondson Village Shopping Center on Friday, bringing a facility designed to serve more than 4,300 people a year to a corner of West Baltimore where access to a regular doctor has long been scarce. The practice is supported by funding from the Maryland Department of Health and is expected to officially begin accepting patients later this month.
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