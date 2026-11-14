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Two Springfield Family Dollar Stores Stay Shut After Mice Found in Candy, Toilet Paper
By Mitch M. Rosenthal,13 days ago
Two Family Dollar stores in Springfield have sat closed for nearly two months after city health inspectors documented dead and live mice, hundreds of droppings, and gnawed food on the shelves. The stores, at 575 Main St. in the North End and 2594 Main St. in the South End, have not reopened since late September because officials say they still have not seen the improvements needed to lift the closures.
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