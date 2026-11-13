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California Must Take a Harder Line Against Entertainment Megamergers That Threaten Jobs
By HSJC Newsroom,7 days ago
California’s entertainment industry stands at a crossroads, and the choices made in corporate boardrooms this year should worry anyone who cares about jobs in our state. When Gerry Cardinale helped engineer the merger between Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery, he initially suggested the newly combined Skydance wouldn’t need to make deep staffing cuts. That assurance didn’t last long. Within weeks, Skydance’s leadership sent memos acknowledging “difficult decisions” ahead for the workforce, followed by an offer of voluntary buyouts — a clear signal that layoffs are coming.