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California’s Death Penalty at a Crossroads After Newsom’s Clemency Decisions
By HSJC Newsroom,9 days ago
Gov. Gavin Newsom’s decision to commute the sentences of more than 500 death row inmates last week — the largest act of mass clemency in U.S. history — closed one chapter in California’s long, uneasy relationship with capital punishment. But for prosecutors across the Inland Empire and beyond, the fight over the death penalty’s future is far from over.