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Pedestrian Deaths Spike in SE Michigan, Oakland County Bets on Roundabouts
By Marcus Taylor,13 days ago
Southeast Michigan recorded 100 pedestrian deaths in 2025, one fewer than the region’s 2016 record. That rise came even as overall crashes, fatalities and serious injuries fell from the previous year. Intersection crashes caused 131 deaths, surpassing lane-departure crashes for the first time. Oakland County is developing a plan for two roundabouts in Commerce Township as one response to intersection safety concerns.
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