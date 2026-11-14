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58-year-old Elkhart woman in jail after domestic incident with knife
By ABC57 News Staff,13 days ago
ELKHART, Ind. -- At 12:41 a.m. on Nov. 13, Elkhart Police responded to domestic call with a knife involved at 501 W. Indiana Ave. The victim was a 61-year-old man who reported that a woman had cut his arm with a knife in his apartment. The laceration appeared to be minor. He was seen by medics at the scene and did not seek further medical attention.
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