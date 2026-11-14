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Daughter Takeover! A Los Angeles Hockey Series Bundle – Books 1-3 by Alisa Jean #Review (Lincoln Book 1) #Giveaway #GreatEscapesBookTour @alisajean.author
By Dollycas,12 days ago
My daughters have always been avid readers. While I enjoy cozy mysteries and thrillers, they are more into spicy romances. We’ve talked many times about them participating on my blog in some way. Regular readers see them often in my Sunday posts, but today they are in charge. Yup,...