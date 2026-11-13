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You can hike straight onto this glowing blue glacier in Alaska’s largest national park
By Leo Heit,8 days ago
Wikimedia Commons/National Park Service, Alaska Region. Root Glacier sits deep in Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve, the largest national park in the country. About 5,000 square miles of glacial ice fill this south-central Alaska wilderness, and the Root is the one you can actually reach on foot. Most Alaska glaciers need a helicopter, a bush plane, or a boat.