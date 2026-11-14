undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Books, Bunnies, and a Body: A Bonne Année Mystery by N. E. Carlisle #Spotlight #Giveaway #GreatEscapesBookTour @necarlisle
By Dollycas,12 days ago
The egg hunt is a Hazelton tradition. So is murder, apparently. Spring has come to Hazelton at last, and bookshop owner Année’s calendar is in full bloom. There’s a Peter Rabbit tea to host at The Literary Table, a wedding to plan in her garden, and family arriving from every direction for the holidays. With chocolate bunnies on order and her loyal Bernedoodle, Oscar, on full-time bunny patrol, the season promises nothing but sweetness.