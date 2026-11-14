undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
The Prisoner’s Dilemma Behind College Football Scheduling
By Giovanni Malloy, Contributor,13 days ago
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 19: Head coach Curt Cignetti of the Indiana Hoosiers hoists the College Football Playoff National Championship Trophy after defeating the Miami Hurricanes 27-21 in the 2026 College Football Playoff National Championship at Hard Rock Stadium on January 19, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Getty Images.