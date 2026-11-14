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UFC 334 predictions, best bets: Top picks to consider for Gane vs. Hokit, Harrison vs. Nunes on loaded card
By Brent Brookhouse,13 days ago
A pair of title fights are set for Saturday when UFC 334 goes down at Madison Square Garden in New York. In the main event, Ciryl Gane will make his first defense of the UFC heavyweight championship when he takes on rising star Josh Hokit. Plus, women's bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison and women's GOAT Amanda Nunes look to settle their rivalry in a bout nearly a year in the making.