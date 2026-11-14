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Oregon’s regional healthcare providers announce merger as financial pressures reshape access to services
By Brian Foster,12 days ago
What happens when rising healthcare costs threaten the future of clinics that thousands of patients depend on? Two Planned Parenthood affiliates serving Oregon have announced plans to merge, creating a larger regional organization intended to preserve medical services despite mounting financial pressure. The consolidation, announced November 10, 2026, will bring...
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