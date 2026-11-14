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World War Z: Aftermath Update 1.043 Patch Notes: Florida Episode and Viral State
13 days ago
World War Z: Aftermath has received the “Viral State” update (version 1.043), which launched on November 12, 2026. This major content expansion introduces the premium Florida Episode, a significant overhaul of the Daily Challenge system, and broadens access to first-person gameplay. The update is currently live for players on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.