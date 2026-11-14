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SpaceX unveils $74 billion data center plans for Texas and Arizona
By John Ghost,12 days ago
SpaceX has unveiled plans to invest more than $74 billion in artificial intelligence computing facilities across Texas and Arizona. Announced on November 12, 2026, the projects would significantly expand the company’s data center operations. If completed, the developments could generate construction activity, permanent jobs, and additional infrastructure investment. However,...
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