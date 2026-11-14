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Rainbow Six Siege Update 1.000.176 Patch Notes (R6 3.71)
13 days ago
Ubisoft has released update 1.000.176 for Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, appearing as version 3.71 on global platforms. This hotfix, which went live on November 12, 2026, primarily targets a specific hardware detection bug that prevented audio devices from being recognized if they were plugged in while the player was navigating the main menu. The update arrives shortly after the launch of Year 11 Season 2, Operation System Override, ensuring that the new seasonal content remains accessible and functional.