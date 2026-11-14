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Grand Theft Auto VI Update 1.002.000 Details: PS5 and Xbox Download Sizes
13 days ago
Grand Theft Auto VI update 1.002.000 is a mandatory pre-launch patch released on November 13, 2026. Arriving ahead of the game’s scheduled launch, this update is required for all players to start the game once it unlocks. The rollout was deployed in waves, with the first 50% of the user base receiving the file immediately and the remaining 50% approximately 11 hours later.