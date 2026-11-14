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This Oregon river vanishes into a 25-foot crack and comes out screaming
By John Ghost,12 days ago
The Rogue River runs wide and calm through southern Oregon for most of its length. Then it hits a wall of dark basalt and has nowhere to go but through. The river funnels into a slot barely 25 feet across, drops 40 feet, and the sound hits you before you even reach the railing. The gorge runs about 500 feet, and a raised platform puts you right above the chaos.