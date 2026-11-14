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Heroic Bravery of Woman who Hid Troops from Nazis in WWII Revealed in Diaries 40 Years After her Death
By Good News Network,13 days ago
The heroic wartime bravery of a British shopkeeper who hid Allied commandos from the Nazis during WWII has been revealed 40 years after her death. Ada Le Poidevin was living on the island of Guernsey in the English Channel when she sheltered three British soldiers left behind during a raid on the Nazi-occupied land in 1940.
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