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Free turkey breasts to Kandiyohi County residents Saturday during "Turkey Takeover"
By JP Cola,13 days ago
(Willmar MN-) The JENNIE-O® brand and Hormel Foods are partnering with the Kandiyohi County Food Shelf to host the Hometown Turkey Takeover Saturday. It's a community-wide turkey donation event benefiting Kandiyohi County residents, and will be held Saturday, beginning at 9 a.m. at Willmar Senior High School and will continue while supplies last. Jennie-O Brand Manager Andrea Byers says community members will receive two free frozen JENNIE-O® Tender & Juicy turkey breasts, helping provide households with access to high-quality lean protein for their holiday meals...