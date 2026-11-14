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Washington communities push back against massive battery storage projects despite growing electricity demands
By Simon Heit,12 days ago
Could a technology designed to prevent power shortages create new safety concerns for nearby neighborhoods? Communities across Washington are challenging proposals for large battery storage facilities, even as utilities seek additional electricity capacity to meet growing demand. The dispute has become especially visible in Snoqualmie, where residents oppose a proposed...