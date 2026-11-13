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Data center growth faces new obstacles as San Jose officials pursue emergency development limits
By Leo Heit,11 days ago
Imagine a city known for technology suddenly asking whether its newest projects are growing too fast. That is the question facing San Jose, California, as officials consider temporarily stopping certain data center approvals. Mayor Matt Mahan and four councilmembers have proposed emergency development limits. Their goal is to prevent projects...
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