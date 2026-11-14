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Local students volunteer with Warrenton Church
13 days ago
Warrenton Missionary Baptist Church would like to recognize five young men from Haliwa-Saponi Tribal School’s high school for their recent volunteer work. These students assisted with the church food pantry and helped revitalize both the sanctuary and fellowship hall. Church leadership expressed sincere appreciation for their hard work and dedication. While the students will earn community service hours toward graduation, Vice Principal Evonne Harrison noted that the experience of making a positive impact is the greatest reward.