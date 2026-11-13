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Clairton’s dominant defense lifts Bears past California into WPIAL Class A semifinals
By Adam Brewer,11 days ago
Throughout the 2026 season, Clairton has had to deal with a lot of distractions. But despite that, the Bears’ defense has stood its ground every Friday night. Ahead of their WPIAL Class A quarterfinal matchup against No. 6 California, No. 3 Clairton had tallied four straight shutouts and allowed 26 points in the last seven games. The last touchdown the Bears gave up was in late September.
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