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The View From Up Here: Fort Gibson Dam Repairs, Highway 69 Construction and Veterans Day Parade
11 days ago
Take to the skies with Osage SkyNews 6 pilot Dustin Stone and photographer Scott Steffen! This week, Dustin and Scott share aerial views and stories from Fort Gibson Lake Dam, where repairs are underway, and the ongoing Highway 69 road project. They also capture an F-16 Thunderbird, Veterans Day parade celebrations and the scene of a crash in Mannford.
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