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The Comedy Buzz: Dexter Fugerson, Pauly Shore and more in town
By The Editor,8 days ago
On this day in 1933, the first known photograph of the Loch Ness Monster was taken by Hugh Gray along the shores of Loch Ness in Scotland. And sure, it’s a hoax, but it ignited tourism and lively debates in pubs. So when you leave your house to see live comedy, you probably won’t run into a yeti but you might meet your future ex and that’s almost as fun.