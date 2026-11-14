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Seedance 2.5 on Seedance Bingo: A Hands-On Review
12 days ago
AI video generation has crossed a threshold in the past year. What used to be short, inconsistent clips with distorted motion is now approaching something that can actually be used in real creative work — social campaigns, short films, educational content, product demos. The pace of progress is set largely by a handful of frontier models, and one of the most recent additions to that group is Seedance 2.5, ByteDance Seed Team's next-generation audio-video joint generation model.