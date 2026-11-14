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Over 10,000 flights delayed and 469 canceled at LAX after rare five-hour FAA shutdown
By Dolores Quintana,13 days ago
Arriving jets sat stranded on tarmacs without open gates while federal officials offered shifting explanations. Around 12:45 p.m. PST today, the FAA announced a full ground stop of all airplanes at all airports in the United States. The announcement, released on social media, said, “There has been a temporary telecommunications outage; out of an abundance of caution, all flights have been halted. Every flight has been accounted for, and international flights will be handled on a case-by-case basis.”