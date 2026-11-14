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Daniel Craig’s Most Divisive James Bond Movie Is Officially Being Removed From Streaming
By Rohan Naahar,13 days ago
Daniel Craig has often made it seem like he was reluctantly playing James Bond. Following the premiere of his first film as Agent 007, he asked producer Barbara Broccoli how many more films he'd have to do. After the release of his fourth film, Spectre, he made an unfortunate hyperbolic comment about not wanting to return. He did come back for one final installment, but on the condition that the movie would end with Bond dying. Craig experienced the pressure of headlining the iconic franchise almost immediately, when his second film as Bond survived a disastrous production. The movie in question is currently streaming on Paramount+ in the United States, but only for a little while longer.