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Missed Dec. 8 deadline could put $1.2 billion in LAX People Mover bonds into default
By Carlos Reyes,13 days ago
Credit analysts say the delayed airport train is almost certain to miss its next benchmark. Financial trouble is mounting for Los Angeles International Airports long-delayed automated train, known officially as SkyLink, after Fitch Ratings downgraded roughly $1.2 billion in project debt deeper into junk territory and warned of a looming technical default, as reported by KTLA 5 News.