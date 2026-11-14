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Tebas escalates the crisis between Real Madrid and Nazism with a provocative video clip
By Hussein Hamdy,13 days ago
It came against the backdrop of the controversy sparked by his comparison between some of Real Madrid's methods and Nazi propaganda channels. According to the Spanish newspaper "Marca", Tebas posted a video clip on Saturday via his "X" account containing two interventions. In the first, the president of the Higher Sports Council branded Tebas's comparison involving Real Madrid's channel "unacceptable". In the second, Pedro Sanchez spoke during an interview with content creator Jordi Wild about how a big lie is built from true facts, one of the techniques he attributed to Joseph Goebbels.