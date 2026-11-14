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Brazil beaten by Japan despite Vinicius: the Japanese win 3-2. Furious, Ancelotti enters the pitch and is sent off for protesting alongside Rapinha
By Simone Gervasio,13 days ago
At the Singapore National Stadium , Japan beat Brazil in a friendly that swung one way and then the other. The South Americans started two "Italians", Wesley and Carlos Augusto, on the right and left flanks respectively, but Japan were quicker out of the blocks. They led 2-0 after 20 minutes thanks to goals from Kubo in the 15th minute and Nakamura in the 19th.