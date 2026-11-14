undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Raphinha launches fierce attack on referee: he made unacceptable errors in Japan's favour
By Hussein Hamdy,13 days ago
With Carlo Ancelotti in the dugout, Raphinha and the Brazil head coach were both sent off after protesting the referee's decisions in the wake of Japan's third goal. Raphinha said, in comments to the "Globo" network after the match: "Firstly, I would like to take the opportunity to apologise for the sending off. It is difficult to control yourself in such situations, especially with the many mistakes the referee made."