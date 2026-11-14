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Italy, once upon a time there was Retegui: are the 40 million received enough to say yes to Juventus?
By Gianluca Minchiotti,13 days ago
Failure to qualify for the World Cup, a change of head coach in Italy's dugout and the emergence of a new generation, symbolised by Pio Esposito's breakthrough, have also left Mateo Retegui on the sidelines: he has been off Italy's radar since March. Retegui last played for Italy in Zenica, where Bosnia beat them on penalties in the World Cup play-off. His most recent goals for Italy came in October 2025, when he scored twice against Israel in Udine.