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MacVoices #26300: Tech in Education – The AI-In-Education Debate (2)
10 days ago
The discussion of AI in education with Brian Flanigan-Arthurs and Marty Jencius concludes with a look at how educators and institutions are adapting to rapidly evolving technology. They examine faculty acceptance, institutional policies, student privacy, unequal access to technology, and the challenges of developing standards. This edition of MacVoices is...