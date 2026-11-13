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Meta’s AI can now make phone calls you don’t want to make
By Meet The Team,10 days ago
Meta has introduced a new feature for its Muse AI assistant that allows users to make phone calls without having to speak to anyone themselves. The feature lets Muse contact businesses on a user’s behalf, handling everything from restaurant reservations to customer service inquiries and waiting on hold. However, there is a catch for anyone hoping to try it.