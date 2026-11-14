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Five Puppies Dumped Like Trash: Massachusetts Police Track Owners After Heartless Abandonment
13 days ago
Oxford and Charlton police have identified the owners of five newborn Cane Corso puppies left abandoned in separate spots across the two Massachusetts towns on the evening of November 7, 2026. The roughly eight-day-old littermates, found by residents and described as malnourished, are now in the care of animal control officials in Auburn after the owners agreed to surrender them.
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