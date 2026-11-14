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Mayor Mitchell Releases Statement Hailing New Bedford City Council’s Data Center Ban, Vows Stronger Protections for Residents
13 days ago
NEW BEDFORD — Mayor Jon Mitchell released a statement Friday praising the City Council’s passage last week of his proposal to ban data centers, framing the ordinance as a necessary pause to shield neighborhoods from the burdens other communities have already experienced. “I commend the City Council for...