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Below Deck captain arrested after Turkey fight leaves 17-year-old dead
By Meet The Team,9 days ago
Below Deck star João Franco and his brother have been arrested in Turkey after an altercation at a clothing store left a 17-year-old employee dead. Franco, 36, is a Portuguese yacht captain who appeared on Below Deck Mediterranean and Below Deck Down Under. He also appeared on multiple seasons of the Bravo franchise, including the most recent season of Below Deck Down Under.