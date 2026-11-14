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DDG apologizes after Kanye-style stage crasher hijacks AriAtHome’s Streamer Awards speech
By Meet The Team,11 days ago
DDG has apologized to AriAtHome after a man interrupted the creator’s acceptance speech at the 2026 Streamer Awards to declare that DDG should have won Best Music Streamer. AriAtHome won the award on November 12, beating DDG, PlaqueBoyMax and Bishu. He was thanking the people who supported his music when a man climbed onto the stage and took the microphone.