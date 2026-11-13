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Drunk raccoon who went viral passing out in bathroom raises $290K for shelter that rescued him
By Meet The Team,11 days ago
A raccoon who ransacked a Virginia ABC store last Black Friday has spent the year repaying the shelter that rescued him. He dropped through a ceiling tile around 3:30 am, sampled a smorgasbord of rum, scotch, moonshine and eggnog, and broke 14 bottles worth under $250 before he passed out beside the employee toilet.