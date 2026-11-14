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Celtic Board Must Seal Record-Breaking January Deal to Save Their Season
By George Overhill,13 days ago
Martin O'Neill may be in line for a significant boost in the January transfer window if Celtic make good on the opportunity to address a previous failure in the market. The Hoops may still lead the Scottish Premiership by four points from Old Firm rivals Rangers, but Derek McInnes' side have a game in hand and the season has been an inconsistent one at Parkhead.