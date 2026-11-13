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Watercolor Challenge: Fading Flowers
By Diann Zimmerman,10 days ago
For this week, paint a flower that is fading, wilting, or forming seed pods. We often paint flowers at their most beautiful stage, but the story does not end when the petals begin to fade. After the bloom is gone, important work is still happening. The plant is preparing for new life and future flowers. What may look like an ending is actually the beginning of the next chapter in the flower’s journey.