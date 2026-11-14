undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Thousands of flights canceled as airlines work to dig out from nationwide ground stop
By Associated Press,13 days ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Airlines across the U.S. worked Saturday to recover from the longest nationwide ground stop in 25 years that canceled more than 2,000 flights, spread ripple effects around the world, stranded passengers and forced professional and college sports teams to scramble for alternate transportation. Trump administration officials...