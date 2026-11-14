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Spencer Brown Injury Puts Tylan Grable in Line to Start at the Jets
By impossiblepheasant18,13 days ago
Home / Spencer Brown Doubtful With Tylan Grable in Line to Start at Jets. Spencer Brown is doubtful for Sunday’s game at the Jets with an ankle injury. Head coach Joe Brady confirmed it on Friday, November 13, 2026, so Tylan Grable is in line to start at right tackle. The good news is on the other side of the line: Dion Dawkins and Alec Anderson have no designations and look ready to play.