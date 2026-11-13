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Lexington community relief efforts evolve into long-term revitalization initiative
By Lexington Community Foundation,5 days ago
LEXINGTON — Following the unexpected closure of the Tyson Foods plant in January 2026, the Lexington Community Foundation (LCF) provided emergency assistance to address immediate needs facing individuals, families, and organizations throughout the community. To date, LCF has disbursed over $765,000 in private relief funding, directly assisting individuals and...